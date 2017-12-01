DeMbare’s off-season blues

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos face a tough time to keep their rebuilding project intact as most of the players are not happy after going for 16 games without getting their winning bonuses in the just-ended season in which they fought gallantly to finish as runners-up.

Some of the affected players have indicated they could be forced to review their relationship with the Harare giants unless they get what they are owed.

The Glamour Boys are each owed roughly $1 800 in salary arrears and $3 000 in winning bonuses.

The players are also not happy the club has not fulfilled their promise to top their salaries after they were slashed by, at least $200 for each player at the beginning of the season, following the decision by the club’s principal sponsors BancABC to reduce their budget towards football.

BancABC also sponsor Highlanders and Chapungu. The Glamour Boys players feel they deserve better after they defied the adverse predictions by prophets of doom and transformed themselves from potential relegation candidates to championship contenders.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa had assembled the squad through the unorthodox means of holding trials.

DeMbare, however, shocked all and sundry when they pressed for this year’s title and only surrendering the battle on the last day to FC Platinum who ended two points ahead after the 34 matches.

One of the players who talked to The Herald yesterday said they feel short-changed by their leadership.

“We have been told there is no money due to the prevailing economic conditions in the country. We don’t even know whether we will get the money or not.

Our only hope now is on getting something from the prize money. But it’s kind of difficult for most of us because going for 16 games with no winning bonus is not easy after all those sacrifices.

“Many players are not happy with that but there is nothing we can do now. If these concerns are not addressed then some of us may be forced to look elsewhere,” he said.

Dynamos players have not been receiving their full salaries since February. Some of the players have expressed their displeasure in their social media circles.

The chats seen by The Herald between the players suggest that the Glamour Boys could be sitting on a time bomb.

“Yes BancABC cut their sponsorship but we were promised when the season started that they will use money from the gate takings to top up the salaries.

But that has not happened. Still the salaries have been deposited into our accounts $200 short. It’s disheartening.

The reason why we didn’t engage on strike all year is because we had to play for our names. Many bad things had been said about Dynamos players and we also had to do it for our coach.

“He has been good to us and we decided to play for him. But what is most disappointing is we sacrificed a lot to win games against teams some of whom were getting paid handsomely yet we did not get our dues in full. The monies have been accumulating,” said the player.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera acknowledged they owed their players but maintained they were in constant communication with their players.

“We always talk to our players if we have any issues with them. We have also made it a point that we pay them any outstanding dues whenever the money is available. But then we don’t respond to issues that play out on the social media,” said Marechera. The Herald