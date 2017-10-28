Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


RelationshipsCrimes & CourtsFeatured

‘Sugar daddy’ turns into monster

333 0

By Gibson Mhaka

Form regular sugar daddy to live-in abusive sex machine!

Mike Nyathi and Rosemary Ndlovu
Mike Nyathi and Rosemary Ndlovu

Suddenly Rosemary Ndlovu (28) can’t handle the demands of Mike Nyathi (66). She moved into Nyathi’s Suburbs house in Bulawayo as a 21-year-old some years back. Her hopes and dreams were to eventually become the then 59-year-old man’s wife.

Today, things have changed, he has allegedly become a monster and she wants to hit the road.

“He has physically abused me on several occasions, the reason being that I should be submissive to him. He also says I am a prostitute.

“As if that’s not enough, he is also in the habit of forcing himself on me and when I refuse he would beat me up.

When I told him that I was no longer interested in the relationship he threatened to kill me,” said Ndlovu in court while adding that she’s too young to live a miserable life.

But Nyathi laughed off the accusations. Instead, he is of the view that his young woman has found a younger lover.

“We only had a misunderstanding after I discovered she had another boyfriend and she’s no longer coming home. I don’t know where she now stays,” said Nyathi.

In her ruling the magistrate however, ordered Nyathi not to verbally and physically harass Ndlovu or go to her residence. B Metro

You might also like More from author