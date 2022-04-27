Wife-bashing banker flees matrimonial home accusing wife of being violent

Former ZB Financial Holdings Chief Executive, Ronald Mutandagayi (59), claims he has since left his matrimonial home to stay with his mother as he fears for his life, claiming he was physically assaulted by his wife over a missing steering wheel of their Toyota Vits.

Mutandagayi, resigned as ZB CEO in March last year after he was caught on camera bashing his estranged 48-year-old wife, Loveness. In defence, Mutandagayi said he was only retaliating.

Now, the banker on Tuesday dragged Loveness to court, also accusing her of domestic violence and unlawful disposal of their matrimonial property.

On the first count, Prosecutors allege that on the date unknown to the court but sometime between 14 January 2022 and 28 January 2022, Loveness unlawfully committed an act of domestic violence against her husband, Mutandagayi, by disposing various household property worth US$95,000 without her husband’s consent.

On the second count, that regards physical abuse, it is alleged that on the 28th March 2022 and Loveness unlawfully and intentionally committed an act of domestic violence upon her husband.

It is alleged that she assaulted him with a wooden stick several times all over the body and poured him drink on the whole body, intending to cause Mutandaayii I bodily harm or realizing that there was a real risk or possibility that bodily harm may result.

Loveness is also being charged with unreasonable disposal of property as defined in section 4(1)) as read with section 3 (1) (k of the domestic violence act chapter 5:16.

In that on the 19 April 2022, she unlawfully committed an act of Domestic Violence against her husband by disposing various household property without his consent.

Loveness appeared before Harare Magistrate, Evelyn Mashavakure, who remanded her to May 17 on free bail.

The court heard the banker has since left his home to stay with his mother, fearing for his life.

Loveness was not asked to plead when she appeared in court, but Mutandagayi took the opportunity to speak out his grievances.

He said he is now staying with his mother, and he is not happy staying there because his mother is not feeling well.

Mutandagayi said he cannot burden his mother with his welfare.

He also said his wife has planted security all over the house so that he cannot come inside. Zim Morning Post