Three found dead in Chitungwiza shop

By Lovemore Meya

Three shop workers were yesterday found dead in a superette in Chitungwiza in a mysterious incident that police are investigating. The incident happened in Unit L at Nzou Superette.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying they were still to establish the cause of death.

“We confirm that we are investigating the issue of three people who died in Unit L, Chitungwiza at a local superette. It is alleged that these workers who are all related had just concluded their day on September 28 and were now conducting their daily stock-take. It is not clear what happened,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

Chief Supt Nyathi said the bodies were discovered by a teenager who had gone to the shop to buy bread yesterday. She discovered two female bodies and one of a male.

“Police were called in and established that besides these three, was also a man who was very weak after he vomited and was taken to a local hospital,” said Chief Supt Nyathi. At first he was unable to speak and later said something.”

He said the survivor told the police what had happened the previous day.

“It is alleged that they last ate food at 5pm yesterday (Thursday). Currently, we are conducting investigations to establish what transpired.” The bodies of the deceased were taken to a local hospital mortuary.

Witnesses and relatives of the deceased were still to come to terms with the sad news. According to the information gathered by The Herald, the deceased were Karen Chingunduru (23), Ethel Mufari (35) and a male only identified as Chiko.

The survivor was identified as Tangai Masvosve. “I woke up around 5am to do household chores,” said 17-year-old Moleen Chada who stays close to the shop. ”I went to the shop and knocked to get dish washing liquids, nobody answered.

“When I went to check again around 9am to buy bread, I knocked and the survivor Tangai, who had smeared himself after vomiting, was complaining of weakness. I asked him of the other three. He told me they were sleeping inside. He had vomited something greenish and when I asked what had happened he professed ignorance.”

Chada said she went inside to investigate and discovered the three dead bodies and alerted neighbours.

Mr Wilbert Ndundu, uncle to Chingunduru, one of the deceased said: “We were called after the incident. What we gathered is that the four were conducting stock-taking when an unknown person came knocking at around 11pm.

“The person said he wanted to buy bread. We understand that one of the deceased women later started complaining. She was sweating.” Shop owner Ms Rebecca Mufari was overwhelmed with emotions and could not comment on the matter. The Herald