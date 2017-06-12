Macheso speaks on juju

By Vasco Chaya

Sungura ace Alick Macheso says his success is down to hard work and not juju as some of his rivals have often alleged.

Macheso, who turned 49 yesterday, told the Daily News on Sunday recently that his music brand has resulted from decades of hard work and determination.

“I owe my success in the music industry to God who gave me talent. But then talent alone on its own is nothing. I have sacrificed a lot and worked very hard to improve myself as a musician. It is not about juju but sheer hard work, dedication and focus,” Macheso said a few days before his birthday.

The Tafadzwa singer added that those who believe that success can be achieved with the help of juju are living in a make-believe world.

“Since the age of 15, I have invested most of my time in perfecting my guitar skills. In fact, I always sleep with a guitar by my side.

“I ventured into music in 1983. Bar owners used to deny me access into the bars back then as I was still very young and this led Nicholas Zakaria to intervene and negotiate on my behalf,” he said, adding that he went solo after 14 years with the Khiama Boys.

“Though I was good at composing music and dancing, I served a 14-year apprenticeship with Khiama Boys where I was very loyal to the leadership of the band. I only left the band in 1997 when I felt I was now mature enough to lead my own musical outfit,” Macheso said.

Though he has worked hard at improving his music skills, the music star conceded that his career has exceeded his expectations.

“I never imagined that I would become a top musician because I just use my music as a platform to educate people in the same manner gospel preachers do on the pulpit. I also consider music as a special vehicle to express my inner feelings.

“For this reason, I do not rush to release albums. However, my fans should expect another album between August and December this year,” Macheso said.

The sungura star, who is currently working on his 11th album, believes most young musicians are rushing to form bands without the necessary experience.

“The problem with most of the upcoming artistes is that they form their own bands at the wrong time and for wrong reasons.

“Some of them are motivated by the love of money and popularity. That is why most of them fail to make it to the next level even though they are talented,” the Amakebhoyi singer told the Daily News on Sunday. Daily News