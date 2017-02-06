Minister says worried by ZBC-TV senate snub

Media, Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Thokozile Mathuthu says she was worried ZBC-TV has failed to cover debates within the Senate adding she will follow up the snub with the public broadcaster.

She had been asked during a question and answer session in the upper house on Thursday if it was government policy for the public broadcaster to cover the lower house only, at the expense of the Senate.

“We do not see coverage of the Senate on ZTV,” said Senator Keresensia Chabuka in a question directed at Mathuthu.

“We expect to be covered and be visible in this august House because the people who elected us need to see us debating.

“We only see the National Assembly on ZTV. Does this mean that we are not as powerful as the National Assembly or we are not representing the people?”

In her response, Mathuthu said it was nowhere in the country’s laws for ZBC to confine their broadcasts to debates in the lower house leaving out the Senate.

“It is not in the statutes of this country that this House should not be covered by media at all,” Mathuthu said.

“I am also worried because I would also like to appear on television. May the Honourable Members in this distinguished House allow me to take this matter further?

“When I came in, I thought I saw a lady with a camera coming here so I am equally surprised that our House is not receiving due attention, which we are entitled to as legislators. So, I will definitely take it up with the Hon. Minister and the CEO of ZBC, Mr. Mavhura.”

ZBC-TV often makes live coverage during parliament’s Wednesday sessions when cabinet ministers come to the august house to respond to questions from backbenchers.

Zimbabwe’s Senate is often ridiculed and described a retirement home as it comprises older politicians who have apparently lost enthusiasm to debate issues.

This is different from the lower house which is first to debate laws and often sees robust debate among opposing MPs.

Laws passed by the lower house often pass through the upper house with little or no alterations, earning the upper house the unenviable status of a virtual rubberstamping institution. Radio VOP