Gringo features on Village secrets

By Praise Masvosva

Prominent actor Gringo – real name Lazurus Boora – is now featuring in the film titled Village Secrets which is being screened on ZBC TV at 10pm on Tuesdays.

In an interview, the film producer Leornad Chibamu said Gringo is now part of the project and is acting as Gibbo.

“I can confirm that Lazarus Boora is now part of the project as Gibbo.

“I appointed him as an important actor, who has an array of attributes among them experience.

“As we are now in Season 2 of our production, our viewers expect us to do beyond we did in the first season,” he said.

He added:

“As a writer and an ardent follower of the industry developments, Lazarus has a lot to offer, even what audience have never experienced in him.

“While l have a belief that Zimbabwe has got enormous talents, it’s very important in productions to blend young cast with experience.

“Lazarus is not only helpful in his capacity as an actor but has critical experience in behind the scenes.”

Chibamu also told this publication that Zimbabweans should unite so as to bring the best.

“I have a philosophy that we achieve in the industry if we unite and share information.

“In this film I have engaged the services of Talent of Steel’s director Edmore Ndlovu.

“It’s really important in the sector to have such collaborations because it forges unity.

“l am an accomplished scholar in areas of finance and have done researches in areas of film financing.

“I am holding a lot of innovations that if explored will not only save the Zimbabwean film industry, but Africa and the world,” he said.

The film director is also confident that the things he get from researches if implemented will be a major boost to the film industry.

“I respect my vision and promise not only to Zimbabwe, but Africa and beyond that there is a lot yet to come.

“We live on this earth to leave it better than we found it.

“To our audience, we respect and attempt to provide them with a savoury of productions which will not only entertain but teach life issues.

“To the corporate world, it is to their disadvantage not to invest in arts sector, there are lot of untamed opportunities in the Zimbabwean film industry,” he said.

Gringo confirmed that he is now working with Chibamu.

“It’s true that I am now part of Village Secrets, rakarongeka firimu.

“I am looking forward to work with Chibamu and other actors.

“I promise to deliver the best,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Wenera producer Ndlovu who hailed Chibamu.

“He is a talented producer who is hungry to learn.

“I believe the season 2 will be an upgrade,” he said. H-Metro