Manyeruke, Guspy in collabo

By Praise Masvosva

Gospel supremo Machanic Manyeruke has collaborated with his son Guspy Warrior for the first time.

The song, titled Shungu Dzangu, is expected to hit the market soon.

In an interview, Baba Manyeruke said the song is the first project with his Zim dancehall son.

“It’s my first ever collaboration with Guspy and he is the one who came up with the idea that we should have a collaboration.

“I did not turn down his proposal because we both attract people in our genres and I took it as a chance for me to educate the young generation.

“People have been asking us to do a duet so we are giving them a song which they have been waiting for years,” he said.

He added:

“Another reason why I did not turn the offer down is that he goes to church and it’s very easy to relate with him.

“I am putting my voice on Wednesday and Guspy has already put his.

“The song is simply titled Shungu Dzangu and it’s a must-listen.”

Baba Manyeruke also hinted on another collaboration with Guspy Warrior where he will be remembering Cyclone Idai Victims.

“We are yet to do another collaboration where we will be remembering Cyclone Idai victims.

“There are many people who have lost their lives and it brings sorrow whenever I think about it.”

The Makanaka Jesu singer stated that he wants to record a family album where his two sons Guspy and Alexander will be featuring.

“I have nine children and only two have followed my footsteps.

“Guspy has chosen the Zim dancehall genre and Alexander chose gospel.

“We will soon record a family album which will strengthen hearts of believers in these trying times.” H-Metro