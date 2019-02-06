Coke Studio opens doors for Tammy

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Celebrated local artistes who are part of Coke Studio Africa which premières on ZBC TV this Saturday have benefited from working with international acts during recording sessions held in Kenya late last year.

Recently, Tammy Moyo joined many others from across the continent to work on original work that will be aired in the new season of Coke Studio.

Tammy was part of a special episode which also features Abush Zekele from Ethiopia.

Speaking at the official launch of Coke Studio Africa at Meikles Hotel in Harare yesterday, Tammy said she plans to collaborate with artistes she met in Kenya.

“I met many talented musicians while in Kenya. I worked with different people who pushed me to bring out the best I can. I plan to use all the experience and lessons learned to further my career and expand into other countries on the continent,” she said.

The “Tekere” hit-maker is already working on collaborating with two international artistes on songs to be released during the course of the year.

She also said her music can be identified as Afro Fusion and was open for collaboration with local female musicians.

Meanwhile, ZBC TV popular music show Coke On The Beat has rebranded to Coke Studio Africa.

Coca Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda said Coke Studio Arica will air for eight weeks.

“The program will be airing every Saturday from 7pm to 8pm for the next eight weeks. We also have a radio version of the program on Power FM airing between 5.30pm to 6.00pm,” she said.

Other local artistes who have appeared on Coke Studio in the past include South African based dancehall star Buffalo Souljah, Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown and the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

“As a company we are excited to be taking a leading role in supporting artistes by giving them the platform to showcase their talents,” said Sibanda. The Herald