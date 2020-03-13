Mahofa, Kaukonde and Mathuthu removed from US sanctions list

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The US has removed the late Zanu PF stalwart, Shuvai Mahofa, late former Matabeleland North Provincial Minister, Sithokozile Mathuthu and the late former Deputy Senate President, Naison Ndlovu from its list of targeted sanctions against senior ruling party and government officials.

The three national heroes were removed along with former Zanu PF politician, Ray Kaukonde.

Mahofa who was the Masvingo Provincial Minister, died in 2017 at the age of 75.

Recently, the late former president Robert Mugabe was removed from the European Union (EU) embargoes’ list.

The EU however, renewed its arms embargo and targeted assets freeze against Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), for one year until 20 February 2021.

Meanwhile, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Affairs Assets Control (OFAC) has also reinforced its sanctions against Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe and State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

Ncube and Sanyatwe, then Zimbabwe National Army Presidential Guard Commander are accused of leading the August 1, 2018 shooting of civilian protesters by the army.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Justin Muzinich in a statement urged the “Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe.”

“Political and military leaders in Zimbabwe have repeatedly used violence to silence political dissent and peaceful protests.

“The Trump Administration will hold accountable corrupt Zimbabwean elites for their repressive and violent rule.

“According to multiple sources, Sanyatwe, in his former role as the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Presidential Guard Brigade, activated and deployed troops to multiple parts of the capital city to attack and silence the demonstrators.

“Treasury joins the Department of State in urging the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, rather than using public resources to blame Zimbabwe’s ills on parties other than its corrupt elite and the institutions they abuse for their personal benefit,” OFAC said. Nehanda Radio