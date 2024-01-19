Tshabangu wins again as judge orders removal of CCC candidates from ballot

As was widely predicted, Zanu PF will have another free run at winning the controversial by-elections in February after a High Court judge ordered the removal from the ballot of 23 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs and councillors.

The group that includes CCC Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba and Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya will not be on the ballot after High Court judge Pisirai Kwenda ruled on Friday that they cannot contest under the same party that recalled them.

Self-declared CCC party interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled the MPs and councillors with the help of the Zanu PF regime via what some have branded a compromised judiciary.

When the MPs Tshabangu recalled, filed their nominations again under the CCC name, Tshabangu rushed to court to claim they illegally submitted nomination papers under a party that had recalled them.

And just as happened in December last year, the judiciary has been seen to be siding with Tshabangu to the benefit of the ruling party.

CCC lawyer Obey Shava told journalists outside court; “When we come to court, we expect two possible outcomes.

“The judge might find in the favour of the other party and in this instance the court’s finding was not in our favour.

“So, we are going back to the people who have sent us. I am a lawyer, I take instructions from my client, I am going to sit down with my client and say this is the judgement of the court; what is the way forward? How do you want us to proceed?”

Its thought President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants his Zanu PF party to get a two-thirds majority in Parliament that will allow him to amend the constitution and extend his term in office.

The by-elections are the only route possible for his party to get the two-thirds majority he failed to garner in the 2023 General Elections.