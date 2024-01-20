fbpx
Cyanide poisoning kills 23 cattle in Mhangura, nearby gold mining blamed

By New Ziana 25,547
File picture of police seen here with cattle (Picture by Masvingo Mirror)
Police in Mhangura have reported 23 cattle deaths from suspected cyanide poisoning.

In a statement, police said the cattle died on January 13 at Rixton village, and investigations had since been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The animals reportedly died instantly after drinking water from a stream near a gold leaching plant.

Cyanide, which is known as prussic or hydrocyanic acid, is a deadly toxin known to kill livestock within five to 15 minutes of developing clinical signs of poisoning.

The signs include rapid labored breathing, irregular pulse, frothing at the mouth, dilated pupils, muscle tremors and staggering.

An official with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) said post mortems were being carried out on the animals to determine the exact cause of death. New Ziana

