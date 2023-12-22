“It looks like I hit it and I chickened out” – Holy Ten disses baby mama

The drama between rapper Holy Ten and his baby mama Tariro Chelsea Hlomayi seems to be far from over, with the rapper aiming some scathing lyrics at his one time lover in his new song titled “We Don’t Do That Over Here.”

Billed as a freestyle, the song sees Holy Ten in full flow as he disses some of his perceived foes including Winky D and Saintfloew.

The lyrics aimed at Chelsea stand out in particular, as Holy Ten seems to suggests that she trapped him into having a child with her.

“I got people who look at me differently now cause it looks like I hit it and I chickened out. I just thought it was missionary but obviously you are on a mission now Wakauya wega ukabvisa blouse…” he raps.

In March this year, revelations from Chelsea that Holy Ten was not a present father in the life of their then four month old son sparked some bad blood between the two.

In WhatsApp messages that were revealed by social media influencer Tatelicious after the rapper had reportedly paid US$15 000 in lobola for his wife to be, Kimberly Richards, Chelsea revealed that she was unhappy that Holy Ten was not present in his son’s life.

Chelsea later on took to her Instagram stories to vent, revealing that Holy Ten was only available to register his son’s birth at the hospital when she was eight months pregnant.