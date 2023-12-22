Zahara’s family opens police case after suspecting foul play in her death

The death of South African Afro pop sensation Zahara is reportedly under investigation by the police, with her family’s suspicions that she was the victim of foul play fueled by the fact that they were allegedly given two contradictory autopsy reports following her passing.

The singer-songwriter died last week after a suspected liver ailment.

With her burial scheduled for Saturday in the Eastern Cape, it has since emerged that Zahara’s family received two autopsy reports, which fueled their fear that the musician had been poisoned.

According to Sunday World, it is alleged that one autopsy report states that Zahara died of “natural causes”. The other one states her cause of death as “under investigation”.

An inquest into Zahara’s passing was reportedly instituted by her brother, Junior Mkutukana, only a day after her passing.

“The complainant, Mr Mkutukana, alleged that on 2023-12-11 at about 12:00 he was at Roodepoort when Bulelwa Mkutukana complained of stomach pains. She was taken to Olivedale Netcare Hospital and was declared dead (sic),” read the report by South African police.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened for investigation.

“We can confirm that an inquest docket has been registered for investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, family spokesperson Nkosi Mkutukana denied that an investigation into the circumstances around the singer’s death had been initiated. Her manager Oyama Dyosiba also denied any knowledge of the case.

“Which case are you talking about? We did not open any inquest at Roodepoort. I have no knowledge of this,” Nkosi said.

Zahara is expected to be buried in Phumlani in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.