Over 15 000 expected to throng Harare Hippodrome for Exodus Night

HARARE – Over 15 000 people are expected to throng the Harare Hippodrome on the 31st of December for Exodus Night, a yearly event by the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church, to cross members over into the New Year.

Prophet Uebert Angel, the founder and leader of the church, is on record explaining the concept saying; “It’s paramount that you do not spend your NEW YEAR’s eve outside God’s house. New Year’s Eve is always a day you party with God.”

This years Exodus Night will be a bit more special given the near-completion of the “Harare Hippodrome” which has an indoor sitting capacity of 6 400.

So how will 15 000 people fit into the centre? Church officials explained the setting up of overflow areas around the facility.

The Harare Hippodrome constructed in Braeside, Harare is the largest conference centre in the country and possibly the jewel in Angel’s vast property portfolio.

The Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre has a capacity of 4500, while the City Sports Centre sits 4000 people.

Exodus Night has always been a big deal for the church.

In 2019 they made quite a splash in the run up to the Exodus Night at the Royal Regency, Manor Park in London after they got several iconic red double-decker buses in London emblazoned with adverts for the event.

The run up to Christmas is a busy time for most churches, Spirit Embassy included. They have what they have billed as Exodus Season, made up of seven events.

In an Instagram post, Prophet Angel explained one of the events;

“As part of the awesome Exodus Season which is approaching fast there will be the THE GOODNEWS NATION EXHIBITION which will be projecting the outstanding progress of the ministry in 2023. Everyone is encouraged to attend!”

24 December – GoodNews Christmas Service

29 December – GoodNews Global Kids and Pre-Teens Conference

30 December – GoodNews World Exhibition (morning)

30 December – GoodNews Awards Ceremony and GoodNews Music Concert (evening)

31 December – Exodus Night (Main Event)

01 January – Ambassador’s Service

02 January – GoodNews City Tour

To take part in any of the events visit: https://www.uebertangel.org/exodusnight/