“I have mourned my husband enough” – Ayanda moves on from the late Sfiso Ncwane

Ayanda Ncwane, wife of the late South African gospel sensation Sfiso Ncwane says she believes she has mourned her late husband long enough and has now found love with a new man.

Sfiso Ncwane passed away in 2016 after being briefly admitted in hospital over a kidney failure. His wife, Ayanda, has in the past suggested that the gospel star might have been poisoned.

In an interview on Dineo Ranaka’s Sip and Talk, Ayanda revealed that she believed that it was time for her to move on and explore a new relationship, as she could no longer hold on to the memory of her late husband.

“Oh yes, I’m happy to tell you I have found love, finally. Even the Bible says there’s time for grieving and mourning. I believe I have mourned my husband enough. After lengthy pondering, I felt it wise to dust myself off and move on with my life,” she said.

Ayanda, who has two children with Sfiso, refused to divulge much about her new love interest, besides the fact that she regards him as a “good kisser.”

Ayanda also said that she had a good relationship with her mother-in-law, despite media reports to the contrary.

Last month, her mother-in-law, Fikile Ncwane, told Sunday World in an interview that she knew Ayanda had intimate knowledge of what had truly led to the death of her son.

“I just pray that one day she tells the world what really happened to my son!” she said.

Fikile claimed that she no longer had an active relationship with Ayanda, who she last saw at Sfiso’s funeral.

“The last time I saw Ayanda was in December 2016 at Sfiso’s funeral. Even then our interaction was not a pleasant one, there was too much fighting. But most importantly I was angry because I only saw Sfiso’s body for few minutes and I didn’t like what I saw.

“It’s almost seven years since his death [on December 5, 2016] and I still haven’t found closure. I have unanswered questions and the only person who can answer them is Ayanda,” she said.