Charity Charamba: Ministry disowns diplomat’s fake Facebook account

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade on Friday disowned a Facebook account purportedly belonging to the country’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, saying it was fake and should be ignored.

The account, which the Ministry described as an impersonation, is inviting the public to invest in fraudulent pyramid schemes.

It has the image of the diplomat in police uniform, her former job.

In a statement, Ministry spokesperson, Michael Mukura, urged members of the public to desist from engaging the page, saying it was a fraud.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform members of the public of a fake Facebook account bearing the name Charity Charamba and bearing her old image on the profile, clad in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) uniform,” said Mukura.

The account normally posts police-related content.

Mukura said the account also has old photographs of ambassador Charamba presenting credentials to the former President of Zambia, and several old videos of her addressing members of the media during her previous role as spokesperson of the ZRP.

It is inviting the public to invest in its fraudulent pyramid schemes, promising handsome returns.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the account is fake and does not represent ambassador Charamba in any respect. Members of the public are urged to desist from engaging the page which impersonates ambassador Charamba,” Mukura said. New Ziana