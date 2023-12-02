“After the money stopped coming in, so did the love” – Thabiso Mokhethi on how marriage broke down after leaving Generations

Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi says that his marriage went downhill as soon as he left the popular South African soapie, as he no longer commanded the same kind of love and respect from his wife as he did when he was a vital member of one of Mzansi’s most loved small screen productions.

During a recent interview with Gogo Skhotheni on the Venting Podcast, Mokhethi said things started turning sour in his marriage when he got financially weakened after leaving Generations.

“My wife was my best friend, my kids were my friends, we did everything together but then after the money stopped coming in, so did the love. The respect lessened and the arguments increased, and instead of growing together, my ex-wife and I were growing apart,” he said.

Mokhethi said his wife had left him at a time of great turmoil in his life, as he had lost people close to him.

“The biggest thing that made me lose faith (in God) was losing my marriage because we’re taught that marriage is from God. I used to believe that God was the glue that kept me and my wife together.

“At the time of my divorce, I had lost my older brother, he was killed. Then it was just me because both my parents died, my older brother got murdered and the youngest died in a car accident with our mom. Then the only person who said they would never leave me left me,” he said.

Mokhethi said he had faced some lean years financially after leaving Generations, as jobs dried up.

“I thought [because] I worked for six years on Generations [and] did great work, the public love what I do, I get along with the directors, the colleagues and I get along, that I would be getting money forever, but after six years they decided not to renew my contract.”

He continued: “I found myself not working and dry. I found myself going back to a place I thought I would never go back to.

“When I lost my job at Generations it became difficult for me because I started working from an early age, so losing that job affected me a lot mentally and spiritually.”