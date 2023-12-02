‘It made me uncomfortable’: Thembi Seete on filming sex scenes at 47

South African showbiz icon, Thembi Seete, says filming sex scenes on the second season of the notoriously raunchy Showmax series Adulting took her out of her comfort zone, as she had never been put in a position to vividly portray intimacy in front of the camera before in her career.

Seete is one of the new faces, alongside Samkelo Ndlovu and Nomalanga Shozi on the second season of the hit TV series, portraying a middle-aged, rich housewife at her sexual peak.

In an interview, the 47-year-old Seete said some of the intimate scenes that they had to shoot for the season had been a new and sometimes uncomfortable experience for her. However, she said she had embraced the discomfort.

“I’ve never played a rich, spoilt and glamorous lady. It’s always been township-based and I like to believe Portia also has a township background because I brought in that element as well. That’s the only part where I felt like this character is bringing something new.

“My intimate scenes have never been this intimate. It felt like it was my first time acting and that’s the beauty of acting. You can’t say you’re comfortable with it because acting introduces you to different characters and different personalities.

“The things you get to do are always different. So with this one, it came with a lot of things that shook me a bit and made me uncomfortable. But I also love being uncomfortable.”

Seete, who portrays Portia, said she grateful for fellow cast member Luthando Mthembu who plays Vuyani for making her feel comfortable on set.

“He made me comfortable so I don’t think about myself too much. That’s the beauty of acting — it allows you to forget about yourself and to wear this character.

“I was able to put Thembi aside and be about Portia. But it’s also a blessing and a cherry on top when you have a co-actor that is supportive and confident.”