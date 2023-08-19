‘I weighed 42 kgs’ … Sophie “Queen” Ndaba speaks on poor health, turning to God

Former Generations actress Sophie Ndaba said at her lowest, she found herself with no money or cars and weighed as little as 42kgs as both her bank account and health suffered.

Ndaba, who is diabetic, became the butt of social media jokes when pictures of her emerged on social media.

In those pictures, Ndaba had lost the voluptuous figure that made her a South African darling on Generations, where she starred as Queen Moroka.

The actress said she faced mental health issues due to the ordeal.

In an interview on the Perspective Podcast, Ndaba said she turned to God when she found herself down and out.

“I remember sitting at my house, on my bedroom floor, someone had been renting it for two years, when I got there, I had nothing. My fridge was empty, and my bank account was clean. I had no cars, nothing. I said ‘Yoh modimo, you’ve put me through ground zero.’ I weighed 42 kg.

“I would stand in front of the mirror naked, look at my skeleton body and say to God, ‘Let’s go.’ I would make self-affirmations… I was a skeleton, people had already written my obituary,” she adds. “It was me against the world with God. I cleaved onto him,” she said.

Ndaba said she credited her recovery to the spiritual turn she made in her life, at a time when everyone had written her off.

“I am crying tears of joy because I am in disbelief. After all the wrong I did, I was able to be restored… “Every morning for a year, I was alone with my God in my house. No children…I had many cars. I remember the last car I had was taken.

“When journalists were writing and ranting, I thought, ‘What a career.’ I was immune to trending on social media. I am still immune,” she said.