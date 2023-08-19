DJ Zinhle slammed for ‘flirting’ with Usher, disrespecting Murdah Bongz

South Africa’s DJ Zinhle has found herself at the nasty end of some harsh social media criticism, after images of what seemed to be her flirtatious behaviour towards American crooner Usher Raymond on her recent visit to the United States emerged.

Zinhle, alongside the recently single Nomuzi Mabena recently went to Las Vegas Remy Martin’s ‘Life is a Melody’ campaign.

Before the trip, there did not seemed to be any drama afoot, as she prepared to unwind away from the previous of being a mother and a professional performer.

“My Life’s Melody is balance,” she shared on Instagram.

“Being a working Mom, it’s so important to find the moments where I take time out to celebrate myself. @remymartinsa really did that for me a few weeks back Whats your life’s Melody?”

However, after pictures of the trip emerged on social media, some came out in sharp criticism of Zinhle for getting cosy with Usher, something that they felt was an affront to her beau, former Black Motion frontman Murdah Bongz.

“DJ Zinhle will embarrass Murdah Bongz every chance she gets. She must decide if she still wants the man or not😭😭,” posted @lejaka1 on X( formerly Twitter).

Usher has found himself in the middle of high profile couple drama in recent weeks, after his flirtatious behaviour led to the breakup of actress Keke Palmer and her boyfriend.

The two have since released a music video which is a caricature of the whole situation.