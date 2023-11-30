Passport, vehicle registration fees go up from next year in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube on Thursday announced an increase in passport fees from US$120 to $200 starting from January next year, a decision that has been slammed by many across the country.

Journalist and political commentator Hopewell Chin’ono said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “wants to make money from the misery of Zimbabweans who are running away from ZANUPF’s failed policies and corrupt rule.”

“The regime is on heat looking for money with ridiculous tax increases, it is broke due to massive looting of public funds,” Chin’ono added.

While an ordinary passport will cost $200, getting an emergency three-day passport will go for $300.

Presenting the 2024 national budget, Prof Ncube also said fees for the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) would also go up effective January 1 next year.

Vehicle registration will cost $100 for vehicles with engine capacity of 150 cc from $80 and US$500 for vehicles with engine capacity above 1500 cc.

Issuance of Personalised Number Plates will go up to $ US$2 500 for vehicles with engine capacity of 1 500 cc from the current $1 200 while vehicles with bigger engine capacity go up to US$5 000.

“These measures take effect from 1 January 2024. Additional revenue generated from the above measures will be ring fenced towards road infrastructure development,” Ncube said.

Ncube also proposed to introduce a Wealth Tax levied at a rate of 1 percent of market values of residential properties with a minimum value of US$100 000.

“Resources derived from the levy will be ring-fenced towards urban infrastructure development, in particular roads, water, sewer and community health centres.

“Principal Private Residential properties owned by elderly persons above 70 years will, however, be exempt from the tax,” he said.

Prof Ncube bemoaned the growth of illicit trade, in particular, cigarettes, which has increased contraband cigarettes produced in legally registered factories under registered brands, thereby decelerating the growth of revenue to the Fiscus.

“Government, will, thus, explore implementation of a digital platform on locally produced goods, in particular, cigarettes. A digital platform that provides real time, traceable and authentic data on locally manufactured goods would be beneficial to the Fiscus,” he said.