Shock as Mthuli Ncube doubles toll gate fees in 2024 national budget

HARARE – Finance, Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has more than doubled road toll fees starting from January 1 next year.

The proposed new toll fees are contained in the nearly $60 trillion 2024 National Budget which Prof Ncube presented in Parliament on Thursday.

“I propose to review upwards, the Strategic Reserve Levy by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2024. Toll Fees are currently pegged between US$2 and US$10, depending on the type of vehicle,” he said.

“I, therefore, propose an upward review of toll fees on premium roads, that is, Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare and other roads, with effect from 1 January 2024. Revenue derived from the increased fees will be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.”

Light motor vehicles that currently pay US$2 or the equivalent in local currency across the board will be charged US$5 or the equivalent in local currency on proposed premium roads and US$4 on other roads while drivers of mini buses that currently pay US$3 will pay US$8 and US$6

respectively.

The fees for buses goes up to US$10 and US$8 respectively for proposed premium roads and other roads, up from US$4.

Heavy vehicles currently pay US$5 but beginning next January 1, people driving these vehicles will have to fork out US$15 and US$10 for premium roads and other roads while haulage trucks toll fees will be pegged at US$25 and US$20 respectively.

Toll fees for foreign registered vehicles are payable in United States Dollars or equivalent in other foreign currencies. The fees for locally registered vehicles may, however, be payable in local currency at the prevailing exchange rate.

Prof Ncube said revenue derived from the increased fees will be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund and for the purposes of transparency in the accounting for the funds, ZIMRA will install a virtual fiscal solution at all toll gates. New Ziana