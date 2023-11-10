fbpx
Kenya cult pastor Paul Mackenzie found guilty – over illegal film studio

Crimes & CourtsAfricaFeatured
By BBC News 24,454
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie. (Photo: X/NTV Kenya)
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie. (Photo: X/NTV Kenya)

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the Kenyan man accused of leading a cult and being responsible for the deaths of more than 400 people, has been found guilty on separate charges.

A court in the coastal town of Malindi convicted him of illegally operating a film studio associated with his preaching and distributing films without a valid filming licence.

Some of his sermons are still available online.

The magistrate, however, acquitted him of the offence of inciting children against attending school.

Mackenzie could face imprisonment of up to five years or pay a fine. Sentencing has been scheduled for next month.

Mackenzie has not been formally charged in relation to the death of hundreds of his alleged followers, despite being in custody since April.

The discovery of the bodies in shallow graves in a forest shocked Kenya earlier in the year.

