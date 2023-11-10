Hassan Mohamud: Somali president undergoes surgery in Abu Dhabi

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has undergone successful shoulder surgery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the presidency says.

Mr Mohamud is recovering well from the “minor” medical operation, his office said on Thursday. It did not give further details about what happened to his shoulder.

The president stayed in Abu Dhabi for a few days, where he also met top Emirati officials, state-owned Somali National News Agency (Sonna) reports.

He later travelled to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Saudi-Africa summit.

Since his re-election last year, Mr Mohamud has travelled to several countries, including Gulf nations, to seek support for his government’s offensive against al-Shabab.