Somali militants kill female MP in suicide bombing

At least 15 people, including a female member of the Somali federal parliament, were killed in two suicide bombings in Beledweyne town in central Somalia.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has termed the killing of Amina Mohamed Abdi “an assassination”.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has tweeted a message of condolence:

Madaxweynaha JFS Mudane @M_Farmaajo ayaa tacsi tiiranyo leh u diray qoyska, qaraabada iyo dhammaan ummada Soomaaliyeed ee ay ka geeriyootay Marxuumad Aamina Maxamed Cabdi oo ku shihiidday qarax ay kooxaha arxan-laaweyaasha Argagixisada ahi caawa kula eegteen magaalada Beledweyne. pic.twitter.com/0i2jZdp7Lz — Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) March 23, 2022

Other victims included former MP Hassan Dhuhul and Somali soldiers.

Local media reports suggest the death toll could be higher.

The Somali National TV has tweeted pictures of the victims killed in the attack.

The suicide bombings in Beledweyne occurred hours after al-Qaeda allied militants killed at least eight people, including five foreign nationals, in an assault on the Halane Camp, a fortified airport complex that houses UN offices and foreign missions.

Al-Shabab has said it was behind the attacks in Mogadishu and central Beledweyne.

The militants intensified attacks across Somalia as the Horn of Africa nation conducts much-delayed elections. BBC News