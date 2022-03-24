Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Thousands flock to Chamisa CCC rally in Epworth despite police tricks

PoliticsFeaturedNews
By Never Kadungure 45,643
Spirited attempts by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to frustrate the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from holding a rally in Epworth came to nothing as thousands of supporters flocked to listen to party leader Nelson Chamisa address them.
Police initially banned the rally claiming they did not have “adequate manpower to cover the meeting” before backtracking at the last minute.

Spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba and Happymore Chidziva in Epworth
Deputy CCC Party Spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba and Happymore Chidziva in Epworth

Writing to the local CCC leader, Patrick Moyo, the ZRP Harare command said: “After consultations, the meeting may go ahead as scheduled.”

The idea obviously was to discourage people from attending but based on the pictures from the rally, supporters of the CCC party appear unperturbed by the antics of the police.

After the rally party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said; “We have repeatedly said that the people know who their leaders are.

No buses.
No bicycles.
No fake title deeds.
No bread.
No regalia.
No bussed school kids.

Only 2 hours to prepare!

NOTHING can stop an idea whose time has come! #YellowNation🇿🇼”

Comments