Kenya televangelist Ezekiel Odero given bail as cult probe continues

One of Kenya’s most famous televangelists has been released on bail, after appearing in court in connection with the deaths of more than 100 people – thought to have been members of a doomsday cult.

Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy pastor with a large following, is being investigated over allegations of murder, aiding suicide, abduction and money laundering.

Magistrate Joe Omido overseeing Pastor Odero’s case said there was not “adequate information on the status of the investigation” against the church leader to justify continuing to detain him, according to the AFP news agency.

Prosecutors accuse him of having business links to the cult leader, Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is in custody facing terrorism charges over the killings.

Most of the dead, who were found in the Shakahola forest near the town of Malindi, were children.

In a court filing earlier this week, Pastor Odero said he strongly disassociated himself from Mr Mackenzie. BBC News