Govt declares war on doctors transferring patients to their private surgeries

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has declared war on government doctors who refer patients to their private surgeries when the medical assistance can be rendered at public hospitals.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora said it is not allowed for doctors to transfer patients that they would have seen in government hospitals to their private practice; “unless the patient has insisted that they no longer want to be treated in a Government hospital.”

“Thank you, Madam Speaker. Let me also thank the Hon. Member for asking that question. First and foremost, there is a distinction between Government and private. Those patients who are admitted in Government hospitals are supposed to follow treatment protocols in Government hospitals.

“However, we understand that some doctors who are working in Government hospitals have got private practice.

“It is allowed at a certain level, especially the consultancy, to have private practice, but it is not allowed to transfer patients that you have seen in Government to your private practice; unless the patient has insisted that they no longer want to be treated in a Government hospital.

“When such cases arise, the patient is requested to put in writing that they are leaving Government hospital against medical advice to go and get treatment elsewhere.

“So, my advice is that when such cases arise, where a Government medical practitioner is referring a patient to his private practice, please let us know so that appropriate and disciplinary action can be taken. I thank you,” Mombeshora said.

Unlike teachers who are not allowed to do private lessons with students, doctors are allowed to have private surgeries.

Zimbabwe’s health sector is facing numerous challenges including but not limited to eroded infrastructure with ill-equipped government hospitals, shortage of functional laundry machines, kitchen equipment and boilers and a lack of essential medicines and commodities.

This has resulted in patients opting for expensive private medical centres as opposed to government hospitals.