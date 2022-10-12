Zimbabwe bans import of ‘cancer causing’ baby powder from SA

Zimbabwe has directed the removal from shelves of purity essential baby powder that is manufactured from South Africa citing that it causes cancer called mesothelioma.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health acknowledged that Zimbabwe is the biggest importer of South African goods and directed the interception of the particular product at the ports of entry.

The Ministry instructed those with the product on their shelves to recall it.

“Tiger brands of South Africa are recalling the Purity Essential Baby powder from shops.

“The products contain unacceptable levels of asbestos which causes cancer called mesothelioma,” read the statement by Jasper Chimedza, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health.

“The traces were recently detected in test samples prompting the recall of the product.

“Given that a significant number of products in our supermarket are sourced from South Africa, there is a possibility that some batches in our supermarkets are already in Zimbabwe.

“These products should be removed from the shelves or intercepted at points of entry.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Brands in South Africa recalled the products last month.

[Read] Tiger Brands is recalling Purity Essentials Baby Powder products as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples https://t.co/TOkaiFyOW9 pic.twitter.com/qFpBNpoOss — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) September 8, 2022

The recent bilateral trade analysis established that South Africa for the past two decades remained one of the most important trading partners for Zimbabwe; with Zimbabwe importing 40% of its total imports and exporting 75% of its total exports to South Africa.