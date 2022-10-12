Former Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama joins Black Leopards in SA

South Africa’s National First Division (NFD) side Black Leopards have appointed former Ngezi Platinum Stars’ and Chapungu United gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama.

“For me, this is a step forward given the profile of the league. Taking a team which is at the bottom of the log and trying to improve its status is a big challenge. So that’s where I will be recognized on whether I am a good coach or not.

“I want to make sure that the team makes a huge statement in the league. Where they are sitting now they are not at the right place so I am trying to make sure that I remove this team and take them to their rightful position,” Dhlakama was quoted as saying by FarPost.co.za.

Dhlakama will take over from Joel Masuta who was suspended by the Venda based club last week.

Masuta was suspended along with his assistant Morgan Shivambu and goalkeeper’s coach Sam Banda after producing poor results.

However, the suspension of Shivambu and Banda was later lifted and the former was in charge of their weekend’s league match which they lost 2-1 to Platinum City Rovers.

Dhlakama was spotted at the encounter played on Saturday at Malamulele Stadium.

He was seen in the stands watching what is to be his next team suffering a 2-1 defeat to Rovers who were once home to clubless former Warriors winger Talent Chawapiwa.

Meanwhile, in five matches that Leopards played under the guidance of Masuta, they lost two and won one.

The slow start to the season has left them languishing at the bottom of the NFD log standings with only three points in their pockets.

On the other hand, unconfirmed reports linking former Dynamos and CAPS United lanky midfielder Denver Mukamba to a ‘possible’ reunion with Dhlakama at Leopards have since emerged.

The two worked together at Chapungu and recently at Ngezi Platinum Stars before the latter was fired.

Dhlakama who is Mukamba’s admirer and is a firm believer of his services also tried to bring him to ZPC Kariba from Ngezi in January however the deal failed to materialise.