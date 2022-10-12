‘SA government wants to depopulate the country by getting rid of us’- Chitando

Advocate Simba Chitando, a lawyer who represents the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) said the South African government wanted to depopulate its country by getting rid of Zimbabweans.

The Home Affairs Ministry last year decided not to renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) beyond the end of December this year, a decision that is likely to affect more than 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals who live, study and work legally in South Africa with the permit.

But Chitando who is representing ZEPHA in the SA High Court argues that authorities wanted to depopulate the country by getting rid of Zimbabwean nationals.

He likened the move to the last Mfecane (Zulu: “The Crushing”) which was led by Shaka the Zulu between 1787 and 1828.

He cited Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi as the leader of the current Mfecane.

“Hate groups have unlawfully surrounded hospitals, with no police intervention, to prevent Zimbabwean nationals from accessing medical care,” Chitando said.

“Southern Africa is currently the scene of a modern-day Mfecane [‘the crushing’], and Zimbabweans are the victims.

“The last Mfecane was led by Shaka Zulu between 1787 and 1828, who systematically depopulated South Africa’s minorities.

“Dr Motsoaledi leads the post-apartheid Mfecane directed at Zimbabweans by weaponising the department of home affairs and the new private army of ‘green shirts’, euphemistically called the Border Management Authority, targeting Zimbabwean nationals to depopulate the country.”

An estimated 178 000 Zimbabweans have until June next year to apply for alternative visas, leave the country voluntarily or be deported.

Meanwhile, the court battle against the cancellation of the right of ZEP holders to stay and work in SA was postponed indefinitely last week.

This was after it was established that both the complainant and defense were not ready for the hearing. The new date for the hearing is yet to be announced.