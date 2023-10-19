Holy Ten, Kimberly Richards tie the knot at Harare Magistrate’s Court

While some might have been expecting a big white wedding befitting a celebrity, rapper Holy Ten has finally tied the knot with his sweetheart Kimberly Richards in a low key ceremony at the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

The couple officialised their union only three months after the birth of their first child, Mukudzei Jnr.

On that joyful occasion, Holy Ten showcased his growing love for Richards by buying her a brand-new Golf 7, much to her elation.

Pictures from the steps of the Harare Magistrates Court showed that there seemed to be no trouble in paradise for the couple since that time, with their beaming smiles radiating evident joy.

While the occasion might not have been the major white wedding some had envisioned, Holy and his new wife impressed with their outfits, as he spotted a suit and black tie while she donned a spotless white dress.

In March this year, the rapper made it abundantly clear that he was in it for the long haul when he paid US$15000 in lobola for his bride-to-be, who is a singer, video vixen and model, despite the misgivings of some critics who felt that the union is doomed.

One of those against the union was outspoken social media commentator Shadaya Knight who wrote,” Marrying an ‘IT’ girl never ends well.”

Holy Ten is said to have paid the handsome sum at Richards’ uncle’s house in Bulawayo, something which was regarded by some as breaking with tradition.