Cholera surges as 27 deaths recorded while Buhera registers 726 cases

The Zimbabwean government has reported a cumulative 726 suspected cholera cases, and 27 cumulative deaths with a case fatality rate of 3.7% with the main drivers of the outbreak being lack of safe water and use of river water.

Minister of Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora revealed this to cabinet on Tuesday as confirmed by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere during a post cabinet briefing.

“The nation is advised that the Minister of Health and Child Care led a delegation to Buhera District on 14th October, 2023.

“Buhera District has reported a cumulative seven hundred and twenty-six cases of cholera suspected cases, and twenty-seven cumulative cholera deaths with a Case Fatality rate of 3.7%,” Muswere said.

The Minister added that forty-six (46) were admitted in cholera treatment centres across the district with the epicenter for transmission in Buhera district in Murambinda.

“The main drivers of the cholera outbreak in Buhera District included lack of safe water and use of river water. Pertaining to the Buhera District Cholera Response, Cabinet approved as follows: that doctors be deployed to visit all cholera treatment centers’ in the district; that more staff be mobilized to support the cholera treatment centres; that the setting up of cholera treatment camps and oral rehydration points closer to the community be finalised; that eight boreholes be drilled in the district; and that community engagement and capacity building of traditional and religious leaders on public health measure to control cholera be intensified; that all funerals in Buhera district should be supervised; and that cholera education will be intensified in schools.

“In order to forestal a possible increase in cholera cases around the country, Cabinet in general approved as follows: that there be Intensified Risk Communication and Community Engagement in the cholera response; that cholera tests kits be sourced for the rural community centres; that all boreholes be fully equipped; that all deaths be documented and burials be supervised; and that there be continued intensified public health measures to contain the outbreak,” Muswere added.