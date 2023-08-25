Prosecutors believe they have water tight case against rape accused Jub Jub

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority believes that it has a watertight case against musician and TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye who is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault.

Jub Jub, whose alleged victims include actress Amanda Du Pont, is out on R10 000 bail.

Jub Jub, who handed himself over at Brixton SAPS in July after a warrant of his arrest was issued, appeared briefly at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The NPA said that it was confident that its case against Jub Jub would be a success.

“Multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping. We have placed the matter on the roll because the docket passed the test of a successful prosecution,” said Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana.

The case was postponed to 8 November at the request of Jub Jub’s legal representatives.

“We are ready to proceed,” said the Uyajola 9/9 presenter’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi. “We need to consult and take proper instructions. We don’t want to postpone and then one postponement will lead to the other.

“Therefore, we will request for a lengthy postponement to the 8th of November which we believe that by the time we come back, all avenues would have been exhausted and we will keep in touch with the state. I’m ensuring the court that when we return, we will proceed.”