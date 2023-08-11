Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: The writing is on the wall for Mnangagwa

We are on the eve of yet another fall of Babylon. The regime in Harare is at the end of its tether and the writing is starkly clear on the wall for ED and the thieving lot in his family, in his party and in government.

Yea, the writing is on the wall for the regime in Harare. The ominous phrase ” the writing is on the wall” has a biblical origin.

On the eve of the fall of Belshazzar’s Babylon regime, a hand appeared and wrote on the wall the four mystic words: Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin.

Belshazzar was killed and his empire collapsed the same night that Daniel interpreted the meaning of the four mystic words.. Since then, the phrase “the writing is on the wall ” has often been used to describe the imminence of the fall of an autocracy.

But I shall return to this biblical allusion later on in this piece.

The signs of the fall of Zimbabwe’s Babylon empire are clear for all to see. The huge crowds that unprecedentedly includes old women in the rural hinterland that are turning up in their numbers at the rallies addressed by the change champion-in-chief Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the sheer gall and stoic determination by ordinary Zimbabweans across the spectrum to turn over a new leaf as well as the palpable collapse of the civil-military coalition that toppled Robert Mugabe are some of the factors showing the clear writing on the wall.

If one adds Sydney Sekeramayi’s internal message through his ‘ Pasi nembavha ” chant which stunned and caught off-guard even the ordinary Zanu PF supporter, one begins to see the cow-horn formation slowly encircling ED and his kleptocratic elite on the eve of a crucial plebiscite.

As the CCC, we have also defeated them at the level of ideas, where we have proven that we have the requisite skills set to govern.

Tochimhanya chinhu ichi Indeed, at the level of ideas and thought leadership, we have shown that we have a clear pathway out of the national crisis; that we have prudent ideas to extricate and rescue Zimbabwe from its parlously complex political, social and economic predicament.

The endemic looting exposed by the Gold Mafia scandal, the State capture exhibited by ED’s deployment of his wife and two thieving sons to engage a foreign Head of State on behalf of government as well as his murderous and blood-soaked legacy appear to have sealed the regime’s fate ahead of the forthcoming election. This is not to mention his unashamed attempt to have this election run in the captured courtrooms and not inside the polling stations.

The man has shamefully judicialised our politics while politicising our judiciary at the same time!

ED has proven to be our own Belshazzar, the man who brazenly used God’s sacred church property to binge with friends and concubines. ED, his family and friends have all looted and binged around using the country’s gold treasure; the gold itself being the sacred property of God’s people of this land called Zimbabwe.

Just as it was in Belshazzar’s days, the writing on the wall is very clear—– Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin

In the Bible, when Daniel is called by Belshazzar to interpret the meaning of these words that a hand had written on the wall, the prophet of God did not mince his words.He said the words Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin meant Numbered , Numbered , Weighed , Divided .

Daniel told Belshazzar that God had numbered the days of his kingdom. Daniel said God had weighed Belshazzar on the scale balances and had found him wanting, adding that God was going to divide his kingdom among the Medes and the Persians.

The words written on the wall, Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin , were Aramatic words of measurement. Belshazzar had been measured, nay, weighed, by God and he had been found wanting .

Talking of measurement, it reminds me of one Togarasei, he of the makatimezha kupi fame. But that is a story for another day.

The same night the mystic Aramatic words were interpreted by the prophet Daniel , king Belshazzar was slain and the Babylon empire fell. It all happened just as Daniel had interpreted from the words the mysterious hand had written on the wall.

Similarly, our own ED has been measured both by God and the citizens of this country. The scale has shown that the man is certainly not fit to be the chief executive of this blessed land.

A leader who not only paroles a rapist of a 10-year old girl but also orders his minions buy the culprit a house cannot be deemed fit to lead this blessed country of God’s people.

A drunkard. A heavy imbiber A leader who struts around under the influence of vodka; a leader so cheap be flies all the way to Gweru to officially open a toilet at a bus terminus has too cheap values that certainly cannot govern this country.

Yes, he flew out to officially open a toilet. A lavatory President. A latrine steward.

Hence Mene, Mene, Tekel, upharsin. Numbered, numbered, weighed, divided.

The writing is certainly on the wall. ED’s days in office are now numbered. It’s now 12 days to be precise.

Just as Belshazzar had the squally wicked king Nebuchadnezzar as his predecessor, Mnangagwa’s political godfather was one Robert Mugabe, also known as Bob, who he later ousted in a coup.One Bobby Makaza is the rapist Mnangagwa paroled and for whom his party bought a house. A story of two villain Bobs around the equally villain ED.

Let’s bob him out in 12 days time.

Fellow Zimbabweans, on 23 August 2023 we reserve our right to withhold any shred of electoral pity for Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose thugs only last week killed an innocent man in Glen View, Harare..

Let’s bob him out on 23 August 2023.

In the case of Belshazzar, God sent a human hand to write on the wall. Our God will do it again in 12 days time. For it is human hands that shall write that ominous X on the wall sof the ballot paper on 23 August.

Oh yes, our X on the ballot this year will be akin to Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin. Zimbabwe”s Babylon empire will certainly fall this August, this month of heroes.and heroism in this our beloved country.

Luke Tamborinyoka is a citizen from Domboshava. He is a change champion in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC ) led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa. You can interact with him on his Facebook page or via the twitter handle @ luke_tambo.