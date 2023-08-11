DJ Sumbody club closes down due to alleged threats from gang leader

Ayepyep Lifestyle, a club co-founded by the late DJ Sumbody, has had to close its branch in Cape Town, as it is reportedly under threat from a gang leader who is attempting to gain a stake in the business.

DJ Sumbody, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and relationship with celebrities, was gunned down in a suspected hit last November. No one has been arrested in connection with his murder.

In a statement addressed to ‘the President of South Africa’ among other leaders, the Ayepyep management said it was closing its doors because of repeated threats by the leader of the 28s gang, Ralph Stanfield.

“It is widely known that this man is fearless, and the whole city is terrified of him and consequently are scared to come out in public to expose how their lives have been threatened, or businesses have been extorted,” part of the statement read.

The statement also reveals that even though the establishment has opened a case and obtained a High Court order restraining Stanfield from coming near it, he has “continuously, through his wife Nicole Johnson and all his gangster employees, managed to always put a threat on the business and those associated with it.”

The establishment said it had exhausted all other avenues, hence the decision to appeal to the government.

“We are exposing here a man that to all appearances seems to be above the law and a true menace to society. Unfortunately, the culture of reporting and exposing matters of crime in South Africa has little or fruitless results, … business people and society are afraid to report their experiences to the police.

“As this is our final attempt at getting assistance from our government, we hope that this attempt will assist us to resolve not only our predicament but the predicament of so many other businesses that are striving to have free and peaceful operations in our country that we love and care about so much.”