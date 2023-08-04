Zanu PF youth caught tearing CCC posters ‘escapes’ police custody

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – A notorious Zanu PF youth, Tawanda Sarukore, caught tearing off CCC posters at Mpandawana Growth Point early Thursday morning, surprisingly escaped from Police custody.

A CCC surveillance team caught Sarukore while his three other colleagues ran away and escaped.

The CCC team is shocked that after surrendering Sarukore to Gutu Police, headed by Inspector Cames Muyambo, the report from the station is that he has since escaped.

Sarukore, who stays at the Growth Point but comes from Gutu South, is brother to notorious Zanu PF gangster Josephat Sarukore who is serving community service for obstructing justice.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Gutu Ward 35 Councillor Bernard Chimwango and CCC Gutu Central campaign manager Russel Mudoro effected a citizen’s arrest on Sarukore at 5 am and surrendered him to the Police.

Masvingo Police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Lorraine Ndlovu referred questions to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi’s mobile was not reachable.

CCC activists received a tip off that Sarukore was going around vandalising posters. They parked a vehicle near Mukute Inn, and Sarukore and his gang appeared after a while and began tearing off posters.

“We went back to the station to check on whether Sarukore had been charged and were told that he had escaped from Police custody. He is said to have several outstanding cases,” said Mudoro.