Police arrest ten suspects in connection with murder of CCC activist

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has arrested ten suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Tinashe Chitsunge in Glen Norah on Thursday.

A number of CCC activists were on Thursday afternoon violently blocked from holding a rally in the Riverside area, Glen Norah near the Tanaka Grounds, Harare resulting in one of them being stoned to death. Dozens were injured.

CCC believes that the violations were perpetrated by Zanu-PF members in order to intimidate voters ahead of the August 23 harmonised general elections.

Police on Friday morning said ten suspects have been arrested.

“Reference is made to the Glen Norah violence which occurred on 03/08/23 resulting in the death of Tinashe Edson Chitsunge. ZRP confirms that 10 suspects have now been arrested and are assisting the Police with investigations,” read a police memo.

On Twitter, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono identified the leader of the Zanu PF mob as Courage Kutira. The police are yet to release the names of the suspects.

Heal Zimbabwe, a peace based organisation implored security agents to investigate and arrest the culprits.

“We mourn Tinashe with the Chitsunge family and demand justice for him and all victims of political violence. In light of this, Heal Zimbabwe recommends the following;

“We call the Police through their Special Investigative Committee to investigate, arrest and bring Tinashe’s killers to justice as per their mandate in terms of Section 133J of the Electoral Act and Section 219 of the Constitution.

“We implore the ZHRC and the NPRC to investigate and act to end political violence, human rights abuses, and intolerance as Chapter 12 of the Constitution tasks them to do.

“We implore ZEC together with the Multi Party Liaison Committee and law enforcement officers to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties, Candidates, and other stakeholder to end violence, bring perpetrators to justice and allow all political actors the freedom to conduct their activities.

“We call upon leaders of political parties to publicly call for peace, tolerance and denounce all forms of violence and intolerance.

“We ask all Zimbabweans to promote peace, tolerance and refrain from all forms of political violence,” Heal Zimbabwe said in a statement.