‘Kasukuwere is not a solution to Zimbabwe’s problems’ – Mutambara

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe Arthur Mutambara has slammed exiled former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s presidential bid saying he is not the solution to Zimbabwe’s problems.

Kasukuwere was vying to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential election to be held on the 23rd of August. He was, however, stopped by the High Court after a Zanu-PF member challenged his candidature on the basis that he allegedly stayed out of Zimbabwe for more than 18 months.

He unsuccessfully appealed to the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview with Alpha Media Holdings chairman, Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Mutambara said Kasukuwere and his colleague Walter Mzembi are not the solution Zimbabwe needs because they were part and parcel of the Zanu-PF party which is responsible for the current problems facing the country.

“We must also be careful not to be caught up in Zanu-PF factionalism. What Kasukuwere is doing is the continuation of Zanu-PF factions before the coup. Of course he has the right to do that. But he is not the opposition in Zimbabwe.

“He is not the bona fide opposition in Zimbabwe. He is not the solution to Zimbabwe. Zanu-PF created the challenges we’re experiencing in our country and Zanu-PF cannot solve it.

“Kasukuwere and Mzembi have been part of Zanu-PF for 37 years. They are only fighting because they lost out in their factional fights. They can’t be the answer for this country,” he said.

Kasukuwere fled the country in November 2017 during the military coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe.

While exiled in South Africa, the former cabinet minister announced his plan to challenge Mnangagwa in the ballot. But he was stopped by the courts in Zimbabwe.