‘I’m single’ Nomuzi Mabena confirms break up from Sbuda Roc after 8yrs

South African TV personality and musician Nomuzi Mabena has confirmed that she has broken up with her boyfriend, Sbuda Roc, eight years after the pair hooked up.

Recently, there were reports that the two had broken up but neither of them had confirmed or denied it.

In an interview on Zingah’s Choppin It With Buddha T, Nomuzi said that she was no longer with Sbuda and although she was seeing someone, she considered herself single.

“I’m a bad bi**h. That’s all you need to know. I’m actually single. But I’m seeing someone. He is nice, I like him. There’s in a relationship and there’s seeing someone.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship,” she said when she opened up about her split towards the end of the episode.

Despite the break-up, Nomuzi also said she did not want to be alone, hence she had the need to have a man by her side.

“Cause I’m bad like a Barbie. Life happens and that’s okay. I will always love my dude, we did amazing things. Ir was great . Iconic. We went crazy, But I’m a bad bi*h .

“Between you and me I’m not really an on my own kind of person. On my own I’m going to go crazy. The thing is I’ve been a bad bih, like I will have a boyfriend and still serve you a*, sexy, and twerks,” she said.