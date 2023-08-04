Independent candidate Gibson Hwende insists on using CCC symbols

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

CHIREDZI – Gibson Hwende, who turned independent after being dropped by his party during the Chiredzi Central nominations, was reported for using opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) symbols.

Chiredzi CCC cluster leader Muchirairwa Mugidho said she reported the matter to the party leadership.

“Hwende wants to kill the CCC struggle and we have taken the case to higher authorities,” said Mugidho.

Hwende, however, said he had a right to use the party logo although he is independent because he said he won the party’s nominations while the party candidate Ropafadzo Makumire was imposed.

“I was selected by the citizens. I got nine out of 10 wards and the other candidate got six out of 10, however, certain individuals used their power to impose a candidate,” said Hwende.

Political analysts said it was misleading for an independent candidate to use images and symbols of other political parties. They said ZEC should resolve the complaint made by CCC.

“For an independent candidate to use images and symbols of a political party they are not representing is tantamount to misleading the electorate. Many voters vote for parties and it is therefore like seeking or getting votes on false pretences,” said one analyst.

Hwende insisted that he had not left CCC and would face CCC’s Makumire and Zanu PF’s Francis Moyo.