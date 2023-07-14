Kasukuwere campaign team accuses Mnangagwa of being a coward

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being a coward following a High Court ruling that attempted to block the former’s candidature.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar on Thursday successfully filed his appeal against the High Court judgement barring him from participating in the presidential campaign.

Legal experts say the appeal automatically suspended the High Court judgment until the matter is heard, hence the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) cannot print ballot papers without his name until the matter is heard!

Kasukuwere’s chief election adviser, Jacqueline Sande told the media on Thursday that: “There is no reasonable appellant court which can sustain the findings of the lower court which is the High Court.”

Godfrey Tsenengamu, Kasukuwere’s chief convenor, accused Mnangagwa of being afraid of the election. He further stated that his leader had support in and outside Zanu-PF.

“Our message is very clear that as a people, we have the right to elect a leader of our choice and that leader happens to be none other than Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

“Because of elements of cowardice in the current leadership which is running like a headless chicken because they are not sure of what will happen on the 23rd of August because they are very aware that Cde Kasukuwere enjoys support even from within Zanu-PF and from without Zanu-PF.

“The leadership of Zanu-PF doesn’t know who to trust anymore. They think that, by cancelling July from the calendar, they will stop a cold spell. This is not going to happen, Cde Kasukuwere will be here. His foot soldiers are on the ground and we are forging ahead,” he said.

On Wednesday Justice David Mangota granted an application by a Zanu PF activist Lovedale Mangwana who wanted Kasukuwere disqualified over claims he had now been outside the country for a lengthy period and should be removed from the roll of voters – thus effectively barring him from running.

“Kasukuwere is interdicted from representing or holding himself out to the general public and electorate in Zimbabwe or abroad, whether physically or through any form of media, as a candidate for election to the office of president of the Republic of Zimbabwe in elections scheduled to be heard on August 23, 2023,” stated the order granted by Mangota.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, who is the chairman of Kasukuwere’s presidential campaign, said in a statement:

“Our campaign is against elitism and family capture of the state. Removing Kasukuwere from the ballot does not translate into votes for Emmerson Mnangagwa. He cannot choose his own competitors. He remains unelectable.”

Mzembi believes the judgement has done a “splendid job of campaigning for our candidate. For us, this is a generational fight which no-one can stop.”