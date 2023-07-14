10 disgruntled MPs dump Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC to join Zanu PF

With presidential and parliamentary elections set for next month, opposition leader Douglas Mwonzora suffered another body blow after 10 legislators dumped his MDC Alliance party to join the ruling Zanu PF.

Zanu PF wasted no time in parading the MP’s, using a press conference on Tuesday to show off four of the ten proportional representation MPs, led by Lindiwe Maphosa from Matabeleland province.

The MPs who also included Memory Mbondiah, Winnie Kankuni, Virginia Mafuta, and Petronellah Khabo met with Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu and national political commissar Mike Bimha.

Maphosa cited what she called the poor leadership qualities exhibited by Mwonzora and his alleged failure to pay the nomination court fees for his MPs.

“Some of the leaders in the opposition, Douglas Mwonzora, where we are coming from, have turned MDC-Alliance into a burial society. A president who goes into an election and pays his nomination fees without MPs and councillors,” Maphosa said.

“The leaders (Chamisa and Mwonzora) are coming from one party and trying to get a big chunk but they are fighting for one thing (money).

“The parties have been turned into some student activism without any vision. CCC and MDC-Alliance leaders do not know where they are going. Even the way they conducted their primary elections shows that they are not ready to lead the country.”

Bimha meanwhile welcomed the defectors and promised to work with them during Zanu PF’s current campaign rallies.

“It is an important occasion today. We have a group of strong activists who are politicians in their own right and also members of Parliament.

“They are coming back to join or rejoin Zanu PF. We are receiving and presenting them to the secretary general of Zanu PF who is welcoming them,” Bimha said.

Mpofu also welcomed the defectors promising to give them the same treatment as any other member of the party.

“We welcome you all to this colossal party of Zanu PF. We have been coordinating the welcome of the comrades into their home.

“The event comes at a time when the President is campaigning in preparation for the August 23, 2023 elections.

“In Zanu PF you are welcome. You are no longer returnees but members of Zanu PF but a bigger picture of the party and will be given the same treatment as that of any other member in the party,” he added.