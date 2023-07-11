Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Sheasham FC part ways with John Nyikadzino; appoint Lizwe Sweswe

FootballFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 16,592
Newly promoted Sheasham Football Club announced the appointment of former FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer Lizwe Sweswe as their new head coach. (Picture via Sheasham Football Club - Facebook)
Newly promoted Sheasham Football Club announced the appointment of former FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer Lizwe Sweswe as their new head coach. (Picture via Sheasham Football Club - Facebook)

Newly promoted Sheasham Football Club on Monday announced the appointment of former FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer Lizwe Sweswe as their new head coach.

Sweswe who won the championship with Platinum in 2019, will succeed veteran coach John Nyikadzino.

Nyikadzino who led Sheasham into top flight league, parts ways with the club following a string of poor results.

In 13 games, he won once, lost three and drew nine, leaving the Construction Boys seated second bottom from the table with 12 points in their pocket.

Announcing Sweswe who penned a two and a half year contract, Sheasham said: “In an effort to reinforce Sheasham FC premiership journey, the President, Vice President, Chairman and The Executive Committee has successfully engaged Mr. Lizwe Sweswe to take over as the Head Coach with immediate effect taking over from the incumbent John Nyikadzino.

Related Articles

Lizwe Sweswe quits Bulawayo Chiefs ‘over non-payment…

20,189

PSL newcomers Sheasham to take on Highlanders in friendly…

18,455

New PSL boys Sheasham to face DeMbare in pre-season friendly

14,547

Byo Chiefs appoint former FC Platinum head coach Lizwe…

14,579
1 of 8

“Mr. Sweswe has since signed a two and half year contract with the mandate being to steer the club to the next level which starts with survival from relegation, rising to making Sheasham FC a Zimbabwean football giant to reckon with, creating a legacy for the future generation.

“Given his track record, and the club’s objectives we believe that the prevailing environment will be conducive enough for the next level achievements as it has always been for his predecessor for the journey this far from the first division.

“That said and given Mr. Nyikadzino’s club and football legacy, we would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Sheasham Football Club also thanked veteran coach John Nyikadzino for his contribution. (Picture via Sheasham Football Club - Facebook)
Sheasham Football Club also thanked veteran coach John Nyikadzino for his contribution. (Picture via Sheasham Football Club – Facebook)

“The Construction Boys welcome Mr. Lizwe Sweswe and we believe together as the Sheasham family we can build a football future, thus everyone’s support will be valuable in this Journey for all to celebrate a legacy in impending.”

Sheasham unveiled Sweswe a week after he quit Bulawayo Chiefs over allegations of financial problems at the club.

Sweswe’s first game is a trip to Kariba to play ZPC Kariba who also recently appointed a new coach in veteran gaffer Luke Masomere at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments