Sheasham FC part ways with John Nyikadzino; appoint Lizwe Sweswe

Newly promoted Sheasham Football Club on Monday announced the appointment of former FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs gaffer Lizwe Sweswe as their new head coach.

Sweswe who won the championship with Platinum in 2019, will succeed veteran coach John Nyikadzino.

Nyikadzino who led Sheasham into top flight league, parts ways with the club following a string of poor results.

In 13 games, he won once, lost three and drew nine, leaving the Construction Boys seated second bottom from the table with 12 points in their pocket.

Announcing Sweswe who penned a two and a half year contract, Sheasham said: “In an effort to reinforce Sheasham FC premiership journey, the President, Vice President, Chairman and The Executive Committee has successfully engaged Mr. Lizwe Sweswe to take over as the Head Coach with immediate effect taking over from the incumbent John Nyikadzino.

“Mr. Sweswe has since signed a two and half year contract with the mandate being to steer the club to the next level which starts with survival from relegation, rising to making Sheasham FC a Zimbabwean football giant to reckon with, creating a legacy for the future generation.

“Given his track record, and the club’s objectives we believe that the prevailing environment will be conducive enough for the next level achievements as it has always been for his predecessor for the journey this far from the first division.

“That said and given Mr. Nyikadzino’s club and football legacy, we would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“The Construction Boys welcome Mr. Lizwe Sweswe and we believe together as the Sheasham family we can build a football future, thus everyone’s support will be valuable in this Journey for all to celebrate a legacy in impending.”

Sheasham unveiled Sweswe a week after he quit Bulawayo Chiefs over allegations of financial problems at the club.

Sweswe’s first game is a trip to Kariba to play ZPC Kariba who also recently appointed a new coach in veteran gaffer Luke Masomere at Nyamhunga Stadium.