Defiant Makhadzi refuses to pay back R16 000 booking fee to event organiser

South African musician Makhadzi is reportedly defiantly refusing to pay back the remaining R16 000 of a R20 000 booking fee for a musical event in 2022 she allegedly failed to perform at.

Sunday World reports that event organiser Rabs Vhafuwi has made no progress getting the rest of his money despite publicly appealing to the songbird last month.

“After she allegedly failed to show up, Vhafuwi requested his money back, but only received it in trenches including a R2 000 e-wallet from the singer,” Sunday World reported.

Vhafuwi seems to have given up on getting the money, telling the publication; “I don’t have the energy. I have decided to just move away from that,” he said.

Ironically a few months ago Makhadzi (real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona) blasted her former record label Open Mic for owing her money.

According to Vhafuwi in August 2022 he booked Makhadzi to perform at his Sunday Service events at Cohibar in Melrose Arch.

The “Chinja Magear” hitmaker allegedly did not arrive on time and apologised to the crowd promising to come back the next weekend, but still failed to keep that promise.

In June this year Makhadzi responded to a Twitter expose by Vhafuwi and used her Instagram to give a different version of events.

“I came to your show and you decided to postpone. Ndo swika [I arrived], I declined other shows because of your show, are you gonna give me the money I lost?” she asked.

“You even gave me a mic to announce that you are postponing the show but still played two songs and forced me to perform. Is that performance for free? I am not your toy, I am not going to give you the money back.”