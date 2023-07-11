Former soccer star Jabu Mahlangu at risk of losing his R1.1m house in SA

By Nokuthula Ngcobo | The South African |

Former Kaizer Chiefs star and football analyst Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Jabu Pule) is reportedly on the brink of losing his R1.1 million house in Brakpan, Johannesburg.

According to concerned friends, who spoke to Sunday World, Mahlangu – who also played as an Orlando Pirates midfielder – has been going through financial difficulties since losing his job at SuperSport as an analyst.

The heartbroken friends said that it is sad to see their friend, his wife Nomxolisi, and their children in this situation.

“We appeal to Samaritans to help him save his house. We also plead with football clubs to give him a job, so he can earn a living and save the property.”

SUMMONS FROM ABSA

The publication further reports that financial institution Absa and Absa Home Loans Guarantees sent Mahlangu summons stating their intention to apply for a court order to attach and execute his house.

Mahlangu was granted a loan for more than R700 000 which included an additional R134 000 in July 2016, according to the summons issued at the end of May this year.

The couple was due to repay the loan in R7 000 instalments over a 240 months period. However, after the Reserve Bank repeatedly increased the repo rate, their installments increased by R2 000.

According to the letter, Mahlangu and his wife last made payment in June 2022.

As of 31 May 2023, the arrears amount is R119 616, 05.

The order states that they have to make “payment of the sum of R690 413.11 together with interest at the rate of 9.6% per annum, calculated and capitalised monthly in arrears from 28 July 2022 to date of payment, both dates inclusive. An order that the property be declared executable.”

In response, Mahlangu’s lawyer Tony Mathe of Marwesi Attorneys said: “Our client has been working on closing the arrears on the bond repayments. Things are tough but he is tougher.”