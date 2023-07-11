Survey predicts Zimbabwe is heading for an undecided electoral outcome

A recent Afrobarometer survey has established that Zimbabwe is heading for an undecided electoral outcome citing that all main political parties are likely not to garner the required number of votes to attain victory.

The research revealed that, if Presidential elections were to be held today Zanu-PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s 27%.

This means that the presidential plebiscite is likely to be undecided because one needs 50% plus one vote to win an election in Zimbabwe.

The research further noticed that voting intentions of over 27% people are not yet known.

“More than a half (56%) of citizens say they are close to a political party. Seven in ten (70%) of Zimbabwean adults say they will “definitely” vote in the 2023 election.

“If presidential elections were held the day after the survey, Zanu-PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to 27% for CCC,” read part of the findings.

“If parliamentary elections were held the day after the survey, Zanu-PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to 26% for CCC.

“Voting intentions of 27% of voters in presidential elections are unknown.

“Voting Intentions of 26% of voters in parliamentary elections are unknown.”

Findings also note that an overwhelming majority (85%) said the government has performed badly/very badly in addressing what citizens mentioned as the most important problem.

“This view is held equally across gender, rural/urban location and by age.

“A majority in all provinces say the government has performed fairly badly/very badly in addressing their most important problem.”

Zimbabwe will hold harmonised general elections on the 23rd of August this year. Zanu-PF will be led by the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Nelson Chamisa will challenge Mnangagwa for the second time in the ballot.

The election management body, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is already under fire because the voters’ roll has not been availed to contesting political parties. In its defence, ZEC said it was protecting the public’s private data.

In April this year, another Afrobarometer research established that, for Zimbabweans, according to Afrobarometer, the vote will be decided on policy promises.

“Among Zimbabweans who say they may or will vote in 2023, policy preferences emerge as the most important factor affecting voter decisions, although a majority of citizens also say they favour candidates from their own province,” the survey noted.