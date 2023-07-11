Police open docket against Mutodi for opening fire on Chamisa supporters

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has opened a docket against Bikita South Zanu-PF aspiring candidate, Energy Mutodi for opening fire on opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who had gathered at Baradzanwa township in Bikita last week.

The matter is being handled under case number RRB 5583028 by Constable Chiweshe of Bikita Police Station.

It is alleged that Mutodi besieged a meeting of CCC members who were waiting for Chamisa at Baradzamwa Business Centre.

Despite the rally having been given the green light by the police, Mutodi reportedly came with his convoy and ordered CCC members to disperse saying “you can’t have a meeting here.”

It is further alleged that the former deputy information Minister then fired two gunshots in order to disperse Chamisa’s supporters.

It is reported that Mutodi did all this while in the company of Kumbirai Ziki, a member of a Zanu-PF affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) which is already being accused of illegally meddling in the electoral process.

According to Change Radio, three days ago a senior police officer, Mambure in Bikita, had refused to accept a police report against Mutodi from a CCC member.

When the incident happened, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere accused Zanu-PF of unleashing violence against the opposition.

“This is a confirmed act of public violence. Where is police? Why has Energy Mutodi not been arrested? Why is Zanu PF allowed to unleash such wanton violence on CCC supporters who are peacefully and lawfully gathering?

“Zanu PF is feeling the heat,” Mahere said.