Luton Town in talks with Aston Villa to resign Nakamba permanently

Newly promoted Luton Town FC are in talks with Aston Villa over plans to re-sign Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on a permanent deal.

This is after the Hwange born football star impressed the club during his six month loan spell at Kenilworth Road.

Nakamba played a pivotal role in helping Luton secure a historic promotion to the English Premier League for the first time ever.

The Rob Edward’s coached side is now desperately keen to acquire Nakamba’s signature on a permanent deal before the pre-season training commences.

A source close to the player revealed the deal is almost done, and he (Nakamba) is ‘definitely’ set to put pen to paper to join the Hatters from Villa.

Nehanda Radio understands, Villa who are Nakamba’s parent club are ‘eyeing’ “to cash in” on the 29-year-old who is still left with one year on his contract.

Nakamba’s contract with Villa is set to expire in 2024 but the club is prepared to let him leave after coach Unai Emery revealed the Zimbabwean international defensive midfielder is not in his plans.

Nakamba spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Luton after he had joined the club in January while they were playing in the Championship.